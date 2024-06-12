Newcastle man wants £3m payout in order to leave the club

Newcastle United will be one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this month.

They suffered an injury crisis at the club last season and lost their goalkeeper, defenders and midfielders to fitness issues.

They want to address those issues in the transfer market this month by adding depth to their squad.

Manager Eddie Howe was reportedly targeting a move for defender Tosin Adarabioyo but Chelsea won the race to sign him. However, the club have reached verbal agreement to sign another defender, Lloyd Kelly.

In terms of outgoings, many players have left the club including the likes of Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie while some are going to leave soon.

One of those players is Ryan Fraser, who spent most of last season on loan at Southampton and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

TBR Football has reported that Fraser and Southampton have reached an agreement for him to sign a permanent contract at St. Mary’s.

The Premier League club wants the move to be a free transfer and Newcastle United are willing to do that, since he only has one year left in his contract at the club and they do not want to keep him for future.

However, the player wants the Magpies to hand him the wages for his final year, which are believed to be around £3million.

Newcastle United are not willing to pay him the full amount. It remains to be seen what decision is made regarding the situation.

Newcastle should act smartly this summer

The Magpies could struggle financially and handing out payments like Fraser is demanding could be damaging for the club.

They are looking to generate as much funds as they can in order to follow the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

A move away from St. James’ Park is what Fraser’s career needs right now. At Southampton last season, he enjoyed his football and regained his long lost form.