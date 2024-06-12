Newcastle have decided to offload £15m defender this summer

Newcastle are reportedly looking to offload left-back Matt Targett during the upcoming summer transfer window.

This move is part of a broader strategy to streamline the squad and ensure competitiveness for the next season.

Newcastle United, aiming for a top-four finish after ending last season in seventh place, are set to revamp their squad.

Manager Eddie Howe is focused on ensuring the team can compete with the Premier League’s elite, necessitating some changes in the team.

Among the players expected to be sold this summer is Matt Targett. According to Newcastle World, the defender has been placed on the transfer list ahead of the window.

Targett initially joined the Magpies on loan in January 2022 and played a pivotal role in the team. His impressive performances led to a permanent move that summer, with the Toon signing him for £15m from Aston Villa.

However, Targett’s playing time reduced in the subsequent season. His situation worsened after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in November, limiting him to just three Premier League appearances for the entire season.

With two years remaining on his contract, Newcastle are now looking to part ways with the 28-year-old this summer.

Newcastle’s interest in offloading Targett is part of their efforts to balance the squad and reinvest in areas needing reinforcement.

This move could free up resources and create opportunities for new signings, as the club aims to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.