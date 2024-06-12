Opinion: Lack of alternatives forced Man United’s hand with ten Hag

Don’t be fooled. When all is said and done, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board were left with little alternative than to back Erik ten Hag as Man United manager.

One by one the potential replacements for the Dutchman fell by the wayside, and once it became clear that, despite a yearning for a Premier League return, Thomas Tuchel wasn’t going to take up the position at this point in time, Sir Jim was backed into a corner.

What is it they say about football being a funny old game.

Ten Hag lives to fight another day at Man United

A manager that oversaw the worst Premier League finish in United’s history, ended a season with a minus goal difference and also conceded the most ever goals by a British club in the group stage of a Champions League campaign, finishing bottom of a group that included Copenhagen and Galatasaray, has been given the vote of confidence.

A manager whose side limped to FA Cup wins over the likes of Newport County and Coventry City whilst playing some of the most turgid football seen for many a year is considered the right man for the job.

Make no mistake that keeping ten Hag in situ is an uncomfortable and uneasy marriage for all concerned, and a wonderful FA Cup final win does not a brilliant manager make.

The Dutchman will surely be eager to shut a few mouths though after some incessant pressure towards the end of last season.

Almost every other question in press conferences was about his future at the club, and ten Hag always pointed to the excuse that he rarely had a settled defence and a number of players had been missing throughout the season.

If the slate has been wiped clean in many respects, he simply has to deliver this year or face the axe well before the end of the 2024/25 campaign.