Victor Osimhen is still planning to leave Napoli in this summer’s transfer window and will meet with his agent to discuss the situation soon following the news that Chelsea have cooled their interest in him.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column about Osimhen’s future, with the Nigeria international’s stance seemingly not changing.

Romano recently reported that Chelsea were not working on signing Osimhen this summer, whilst also playing down links with Arsenal, and he’s again spoken about being asked about the player by some Blues supporters.

The 25-year-old certainly seems like he could be ideal for Chelsea’s needs up front after some fine form in Serie A down the years, but he could be expensive and there’ll likely be other tempting options out there who would not cost as much and who, crucially for Chelsea’s project, would be younger.

Osimhen transfer: Former Chelsea target still wants to leave Napoli, says Romano

It seems Osimhen is still looking for a way out of Napoli, even if it’s quiet on this saga at the moment, with the former Lille man set to discuss this with his agent soon, according to Romano.

“I’ve had some Chelsea fans asking me again about Victor Osimhen as this story has seemed quiet recently. I still see Osimhen leaving, but at the moment the reality is that it is quiet, so we can only wait and see what happens,” Romano said.

“Osimhen will meet with his agent in the next days to assess all the options and decide what’s best for him. Osimhen’s priority remains to leave Napoli this summer, the plan has not changed.”

Jhon Duran to Chelsea as an alternative to Osimhen now seems most likely, according to another claim made by Romano in today’s column.