Newcastle United are set to bolster their defence with the signing of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.

As per Sky Sports, the 25-year-old defender arrived in Tyneside to undergo a medical earlier today, paving the way for a five-year deal with the Magpies, with an option to extend for another year.

Kelly’s versatility as a left-back and left centre-back is expected to strengthen Eddie Howe’s backline. The move comes as part of the club’s efforts to reinforce their squad for the upcoming season.

There was interest from other Premier League clubs as well, in particular Tottenham. However, it seems like the player has opted for a move to the Magpies.

In addition to Kelly’s impending signing, Newcastle are also reportedly targeting Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Newcastle’s need to navigate the Financial Fair Play regulations

Despite being owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle must navigate the transfer market with caution due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Several Premier League clubs have faced points deductions for breaching these financial regulations, making it imperative for the club to bolster their squad while adhering to the rules.