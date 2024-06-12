Premier League speedster agrees to join Leeds United for next season

Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has been linked to Leeds United and is reportedly amenable to the notion of joining the team on loan this summer.

After missing out on promotion, Leeds United are preparing for another Championship season.

It has been generally known that the summer would be difficult since player sales will be necessary and important players will undoubtedly leave Elland Road.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Leeds wants to recruit Alfie Gilchrist in a loan move this summer.

In the 2023-24 season, the 20-year-old broke through into the Stamford Bridge starting lineup and attracted interest from Championship teams.

Jacobs has mentioned that the Whites are interested in a season-long loan and also names Blackburn Rovers and Preston as the club interested in the Premier League player.

Leeds might not be able to complete a deal until after preseason, according to Jacobs, who gave an update on potential move on the Just Joe Football Show.

He said: “The feeling is he will be loaned out to a Championship club, that’s the plan and the player’s intent. It’s very unlikely in the position he plays that Chelsea will think otherwise, the only question mark is when in the window as sometimes clubs like Chelsea want to take the player over to pre-season first.

“I am sure in the coming weeks he will end up at a Championship club, but it might be more like late July or early August because of what I said. You’ve got Leeds, Preston and Blackburn as the clubs who have made a formative approach.

“To all intents and purposes Gilchrist would be open to a Leeds move. He has great respect, Chelsea and Leeds have a great rivalry but nonetheless, he would go there. He would be very willing to help Leeds fight and get promoted.”

Gilchrist move makes sense for Leeds United and the player

Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts left Elland Road following the end of their loan deals, so signing Gilchrist makes sense for Leeds United.

The player is capable of playing as a right-back as well as a centre-back and signing him would add depth and quality to the Leeds backline.

Leeds United might be the ideal location for the defender to start as he aims to build on his remarkable breakthrough season with Chelsea.