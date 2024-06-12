Real Madrid have enquired about a move for Tottenham star Cristian Romero.

The World Cup winner has established himself as a key player for Spurs since joining. And last season he took his performances to the next level with the added responsibility of a vice-captain under Ange Postecoglou.

He formed a formidable partnership at the back with Micky van de Ven, leading from the back and proved to be a constant threat from set-pieces as well.

Romero’s outstanding performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid reportedly among those keen on securing his services.

And as per the latest from ESPN, the European giants have now enquired over the possibility of signing Cristian Romero.

The report claims that Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign the Argentinean to his star-studded side, and Madrid are already moving to secure his services.

However, he will not come cheap. Levy is likely to demand a huge fee for him if the club considers selling him. The player’s current market value as per Transfermarkt is €60m, which is the minimum the club will seek for him.

Romero’s recent comments have already caused concerns

Romero has recently insisted that he is happy playing under Ange Postecoglou, however, his comments were a cause of concern as he seemingly kept a future move open, claiming his immediate focus is on the Copa America.

He was quoted saying:

“The truth is that I’m fine. For now I’m not thinking about that [a transfer], I’m thinking about preparing myself these days to get to the national team in the best way possible, which is the next step I have.”

“The things that come up at the moment are obviously always analysed but I’m not thinking about the future, I’m thinking about the national team. Now that I have the Copa America, I will always try to take the national team to the top and then we will see what happens.”