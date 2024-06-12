Arsenal star Declan Rice believes England have no excuse not to win the Euros this summer, as the Three Lions look to end their 58-year wait for a trophy.

Rice and the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad are in Germany preparing for their tournament opener against Serbia on Sunday, with games against Denmark and Slovenia to follow in the remainder of the group stage.

England have arguably one of the best squads in the tournament, boasting the likes of Rice, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, but the question mark always remains over whether they can put everything together.

Rice: No excuse not to win the Euros

England will be desperate to go one better having lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020, and that pain will no doubt be driving them.

Rice was part of that side and was also part of the Arsenal side that went so close to winning the Premier League title last season.

The 25-year-old believes England have got a better squad this time round, and there’s no excuses not to win the Euros.