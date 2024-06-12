Premier League legend Wayne Rooney has admitted he’s concerned about England’s defence ahead of Euro 2024, and highlighted the poor form of one player.

England start their campaign against Serbia on Sunday whilst games against Denmark and Slovenia follow to round out the group stage.

It’s been 58-years since the Three Lions last won a trophy, and they will be desperate to go one step further having lost on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Rooney worried about England defensively

England have one of the best squads in the tournament boasting the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, but the question remains over if they can put everything together.

Rooney, who is no stranger to the international stage having featured in six major tournaments for England admitted he was worried about the centre back pairing, adding he was shocked Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was left out.

When asked by Gary Neville on The Overlap who he felt would partner John Stones he replied:

“I don’t know, I think just for form in the league I’d play Marc Guehi but I’d be worried.

“I’m so surprised Branthwaite is not there, obviously with Trippier being right-footed as well, I think Branthwaite would’ve given so much balance.

“He’s really good with his feet, went over to Holland on loan before coming back to Everton, he plays balls through the lines, he’s a big lad, aggressive.

“I was shocked, that’s probably the biggest shock, for me, that he weren’t in the squad with Harry being left out.”

Kieran Trippier will likely play at left back given Luke Shaw isn’t fit having not played since February, but Rooney believes the Newcastle star was poor last season.

“For me, he’s been really poor all season,” Rooney added.

“He’s had injuries as well but he’s been poor, I thought the other night against Iceland he was poor again.

“He has to play but he hasn’t been playing well for Newcastle.”

England are fragile defensively and a lot of responsibility is going to lie on the shoulders of John Stones, but if he were to pick up an injury Gareth Southgate’s side would be in big trouble.