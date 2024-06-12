Fabrizio Romano responds to Real Madrid star’s transfer links with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to claims about Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger being a target for Saudi Pro League clubs such as Al Nassr this summer.

According to Romano, as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the Germany international is fully settled and happy at Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants are also happy with him.

It seems that, for the time being, there is little prospect of Rudiger moving to Saudi Arabia, even if it’s understandable that they like him, as the former Chelsea man remains one of the finest players in the world in his position.

A host of world class stars have made moves to Saudi in recent times, and Rudiger would represent another major coup for them, but it seems they don’t have much chance of making it happen.

Rudiger transfer: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on Saudi links

“I wanted to clarify some stories about Antonio Rudiger’s future at Real Madrid. From what I’m hearing, he is absolutely not planning to go to Saudi. We’ve had some stories in the last 24 hours or so about Al Nassr and others, but Rudiger is happy and is only focused on Real Madrid,” Romano said.

“Rudiger believes Real Madrid is the best project in the world at the moment, and so he is absolutely not negotiating with any Saudi club. It’s normal for Saudi clubs to be attracted by the best players in the world, and Rudiger is absolutely one of them, but there is nothing concrete or serious going on between Rudiger and Al Nassr or any other Saudi club because his full focus is only on Real Madrid.

“After extending the contracts of other stars like Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger is another player who is considered a crucial part of the project, and so Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti want to keep him, so everyone is on the same page with this one.”