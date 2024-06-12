Exclusive: Arsenal really tried to sign 21-year-old attacker, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal apparently really tried to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer but ultimately couldn’t get a deal done as he’s now signed a new contract to stay with the Bundesliga giants.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, running through all the details of how Sesko ended up snubbing interest from the Premier League to stay at Leipzig.

Sesko is an exciting young talent who could surely have been a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s side, with the Gunners lacking an out-and-out goal-scorer after an injury-hit season from Gabriel Jesus, while Eddie Nketiah lost form and fell down the pecking order.

This led to Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard seeing some playing time up front, and though they did well in terms of their goal contributions, it would probably also be fair to say the club would benefit from having a true number 9 like Sesko in their ranks as well.

Sesko transfer: Arsenal really tried, but this is why he’s staying at Leipzig

Romano explained Sesko’s decision, with the 21-year-old Slovenia international feeling that another year at Leipzig would be the best thing for his development, with the Premier League seemingly not closed off as a future option for him.

“Benjamin Sesko has made the decision to stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract. He had possibilities from Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal – these three clubs offered Sesko the possibility to join Premier League football,” Romano said.

“Sesko decided to stay because he decided this was the best option for his development, something similar to what Erling Haaland did in summer 2021 when he was at Borussia Dortmund. As I always reported, Sesko didn’t want this to be a long-drawn out saga going into July or August, he wanted to resolve his future quickly, and now it’s done.

“So, Sesko stays and his new contract will be signed in the next 24 hours, and then at some point later a future in the Premier League is still very possible, but not for this summer.

“Despite the interest of Chelsea, United, Arsenal, and also AC Milan, these were never advanced talks. Milan’s focus has always been on Joshua Zirkzee, while these other clubs also never entered into advanced negotiations over this deal, even though they were interested and Arsenal really tried strongly. Sesko also immediately rejected huge money from Saudi weeks ago.

“In Sesko’s new contract, there is a gentleman’s agreement for him, between the player, the club, and his agents, to leave the club in 2025 or 2026 under different conditions than the €65m clause that was there this summer. It’s not a new clause, but a gentleman’s agreement, something discussed privately, so let’s see if they decide to share that information at any point. For now, though, he can focus on continuing his excellent form for RB Leipzig.

“For sure, Premier League clubs will remain there for the future, but for now Sesko will stay at Leipzig.”