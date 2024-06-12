Tanguy Ndombele will no longer be a Tottenham Hotspur player from the end of this month.

Tottenham confirmed on Wednesday that the 27-year-old midfielder’s contract will be terminated on June 30 as part of a “mutual” agreement.

Ndombele had been under contract with Spurs until June 2025 and it is understood that he will receive a pay-off.

Tottenham announced Ndombele’s departure in a 92-word statement published on the club’s official website.

It read: “The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell.

“Signed from Olympique Lyonnais in July, 2019, the midfielder scored on his debut against Aston Villa and went on to make 91 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

“During his time here, Tanguy had loan spells back at Lyon, Napoli and with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray last season.

“We should like to wish Tanguy all the best for the future.”

The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell. Wishing you all the best for the future, Tanguy 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2024

Tottenham’s statement did not mention that Ndombele was still the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

The Frenchman cost Spurs a transfer fee of £65 million when he arrived from Lyon in 2019.

His Premier League career started brightly with that aforementioned debut goal against Villa but fitness issues and questions over his commitment meant that he was unable to reach his full potential in London.

Tottenham fans react to Tanguy Ndombele news

Responding to Wednesday’s club statement, many fans took to social media to express their frustration at how Ndombele’s Spurs career had turned out.

Flav Bateman wrote: “He had everything, but a love for football.”

Another fan tweeted: “If he put in even half the effort of Benoit Assou-Ekotto, who also didn’t really love football, Tanguy would’ve been a baller.”

Several comments simply read: “What could have been”.

Meanwhile, a user named AaronTHFC wrote: “He really is the most ‘what could’ve been’ player ever. We had a tiny glimpse of magic from him and I thank him for that I guess. He’d remind you of Neymar one second and Barry from the pub the next.”

Another common opinion in the comments section was that Ndombele was the “worst signing” Tottenham had ever made.

One fan wrote: “Honestly the worst signing in the club’s history. Worse than Rasiak, worse than Jason Cundy, worse than Andy Booth.

“The guy had the world at his feet, really deep it. He could have gone on to be one of the absolute bests, but his attitude is one of the most disgraceful you’ll ever see in football.

“I’m truly not sorry to see him go. When a man is making £200k a week living his best life, you cannot show any sympathy for that.

“Unless he goes to Saudi, he isn’t making anywhere near £100k at his next club because the man ain’t worth the coin”.

Another fan added: “Nah it actually is insane how much we paid for Ndombele and he turned out to be the worst signing I can remember…I wonder who will come in for him”.

Richard Porter concluded: “I have thought long and hard who has been our worst ever signing and David Jenkins and Paolo Tramezzani are right up there.

“However, for the money spent, Ndombele is definitely the worst ever signing and the lack of effort he put in and his lack of running was alarming. Wasted”.