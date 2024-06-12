Erik ten Hag is expected to sign a new two year extension to his current contract as Manchester United manager according to reports.

Weeks of speculation was ended on Tuesday night when United confirmed the Dutchman would continue in the Old Trafford hot seat after an end of season review.

Ten Hag had been under huge pressure for large parts of last season with United finishing eighth in the league and getting knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League, but winning the FA Cup seems to have helped the 54-year-old.

Ten Hag set to sign two year extension

United’s end of season review was a lengthy process which entered into a third week as the Red Devils assessed their options.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe met with Thomas Tuchel in Monaco whilst conversations were reportedly held with Mauricio Pochettino and Fulham boss Marco Silva.

The Telegraph report that Ten Hag was disappointed United spoke to other managers, but there was an acceptance on his behalf that his future was in doubt.

The report adds that the Dutchman always wanted to continue at the club and he is expected to be offered a new two year extension to his current contract meaning he will be tied down at United until 2027.

Ten Hag arrived from Dutch giants Ajax in 2022 and has won a trophy in each of his seasons in charge, the Carabao Cup in his first and the FA Cup in his second.

The former Ajax boss will expect Ineos to back him in the transfer market having shown faith in him to continue in the job, with the United squad needing an overhaul.

Arguably the Red Devils need to strengthen in most areas of the pitch, with defensive reinforcements required following the departure of Raphael Varane, and a striker needed to help take the goalscoring burden off Rasmus Hojlund.

The club have been linked with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, but reports are suggesting United could once again be restricted financially, and their initial budget could be as low as £50m.