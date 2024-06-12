Brentford’s Ivan Toney insists he’s ready for a big move if it were to come this summer, amid interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Toney is currently in Germany with the England squad as they prepare for their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.

The 28-year-old returned to action in January following an eight month ban for breaching FA betting rules, and scored four goals in 17 Premier League appearances.

Toney ready for big move

Toney has established himself as a proven goalscorer and scored 20 Premier League goals in the 2022/2023 campaign with only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland scoring more.

The England international is out of contract in 2025 and is expected to leave Brentford this summer, although interest in him appears to have cooled.

The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for Toney in January, but it’s believed United and Spurs are still interested and could battle it out for the striker’s signature this summer.

However, Toney insists his focus is on Brentford, but added it’s nice see his named linked with other clubs.

“I’m a Brentford player,” the striker told talkSPORT.

“I have a year left, going into a major tournament, that is my main focus now.

“But after this, I’ll be going back to Brentford and I will be a Brentford player still.

“It’s nice to be linked with other clubs, but I’ve had this in the past, nothing is done until it’s done.

Toney insisted he would be ready for a big move if it were to come, but stated he needed to remain focused.

“Obviously, if it was to come, I would be ready,” he added.

“But I’ve got to remained focused and not let other things and other noise get the best of me and just focus on what I need to do for my club.”

A good Euros would potentially put Toney on the radar of more clubs, although if Harry Kane remains fit it’s unlikely he will play many minutes with the striker vying for a back up role with Ollie Watkins.