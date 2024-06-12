Top Manchester United transfer target now set to play at Euro 2024 after receiving late call-up

Manchester United fans now have a reason to tune in when the Netherlands are in action at Euro 2024 this summer.

No current United players have been named in the Dutch squad, with Tyrell Malacia and Donny van de Beek both missing out.

However, 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee – who could soon be on his way to Old Trafford – was handed a late call-up on Wednesday.

Zirkzee – pictured above (right) playing for the Netherlands in a U21 game in 2022 – has been added to coach Ronald Koeman’s squad after Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners both withdrew with injuries.

Koeman called up Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen as his first replacement earlier this week.

He then suggested that he was only going to take 25 players to Germany, despite being permitted a squad of 26.

However, Koeman seemingly changed his mind before deciding to invite Zirkzee to join the party.

Zirkzee scored 11 Serie A goals for Bologna last season to help fire his team to fifth place and a spot in the 2024/25 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

But he may not still be a Bologna player by the time next season’s UCL gets underway.

That is because, as reported by Sky Sports, Zirkzee has a £34 million release clause in his current contract and is Man United’s top transfer target this summer.

Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be interested in Zirkzee but United appear to be the most likely club to swoop after the transfer window opens on Friday.

Zirkzee is now expected to make his senior international debut at Euro 2024.

He has previously represented his country at six different youth levels, including U15 and U21.

Zirkzee played for Bayern Munich, Parma and Anderlecht before arriving at Bologna in August 2022.

He won the Best Young Player award in Serie A last season.