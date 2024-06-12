Tottenham officially announce termination of 27-year-old’s contract

Tottenham have officially announced the termination of Tanguy Ndombele’s contract by mutual consent.

Reports surfaced yesterday regarding a £5 million pay-off agreement between the club and the player to facilitate this early termination.

And it has now been made official. The club confirmed the news through a statement on their official website, detailing Ndombele’s departure.

The statement read:

“The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell.”

“Signed from Olympique Lyonnais in July, 2019, the midfielder scored on his debut against Aston Villa and went on to make 91 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.”

“During his time here, Tanguy had loan spells back at Lyon, Napoli and with Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray last season.”

“We should like to wish Tanguy all the best for the future.”

Tanguy Ndombele’s hugely disappointing Tottenham tenure

Ndombele’s tenure at Tottenham has been largely disappointing with many labelling him as the club’s worst signing. Signed from Lyon in 2019 for a club-record fee of €62 million, he was expected to be a transformative presence in the midfield.

However, he struggled to meet expectations, contributing only 10 goals and nine assists in 91 appearances for the club.

His departure will free up substantial wages, which can be reinvested into the squad.

Tottenham are keen on bolstering their midfield this summer, with Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher emerging as a strong target.

Spurs have been interested in Gallagher since last summer, but a move did not materialise then. They are expected to make another effort to sign the Englishman this transfer window.