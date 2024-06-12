David Beckham’s Inter Miami are in talks to sign Raphael Varane following the Frenchman’s departure from Manchester United according to reports.

Varane left Old Trafford as a free agent at the end of last season, and is now assessing the next move in his career.

The former Real Madrid star made 95 appearances for the club and won both the Carabao and FA Cup during his time at United.

Inter Miami in talks with Varane

Varane has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as well as a return to France, but he has yet to make his mind up on his next move.

However fresh reports have claimed the defender is in talks with former United star Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Beckham founded the MLS side six years ago and in that time they have added a number of superstars, particularly former Barcelona players.

The Inter Miami squad boasts Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez and they currently sit top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

If he did sign, Varane would bring a wealth of experience to the Miami backline having spent ten years at Spanish giants Real Madrid, and he also won the World Cup with France in 2018.

It’s likely the 31-year-old would have to take a pay cut if he were to join in order to fit in with the salary cap at the club, unless Inter Miami can free up a designated player spot for the Frenchman.

Varane has still got to plenty to offer , and despite his form dipping towards the end of his time at United you would feel if he’s fully fit he would shine in the MLS.

United are in the market for defensive reinforcements following Varane’s departure and they have been linked with a move for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.