Sky Sports man expects £30m exit from West Ham very soon

West Ham United could be set to lose centre-back Nayef Aguerd this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Aguerd has been a standout performer for the Hammers since joining from Rennes for a reported £30m in 2022, making 58 appearances across all competitions during that time.

In 2023/24, Aguerd ranked first among West Ham players in the Premier League for passes completed per 90 minutes (45.36) while also featuring in the top three for aerial duels won (2.32) and headed clearances (1.89).

However, the Morocco international wasn’t able to guide West Ham back into Europe, with the Londoners suffering a dismal end to the season which ultimately saw them slip to ninth in the table.

Even more worryingly, West Ham conceded a whopping 74 goals in 38 games, with only the bottom three conceding more, despite now-former boss David Moyes being known for his defensive solidity.

2023/24 was undoubtedly a huge disappointment, especially just one year on from West Ham ending their 43-year wait for a major trophy with the Uefa Europa Conference League.

Aguerd to leave West Ham?

According to Sky Sports’ Sheth, Aguerd is one to ‘keep an eye on’ this summer regarding a potential exit, as new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui seeks to shuffle his pack and guide the club back into Europe.

“I think it is clear that that’s an area they do want to strengthen, that there’s lots of talk about Nayef Aguerd potentially leaving West Ham United – that’s definitely one to keep an eye on,” Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.