Lopetegui doesn’t trust 6ft 3in West Ham leader and is keen on selling him

West Ham United’s new manager Julen Lopetegui reportedly wants to sell Kurt Zouma this summer as he doesn’t have a great deal of trust in the player and experienced leader he’s inheriting from David Moyes.

That’s according to a report from Team Talk, who state that the Hammers are prepared to cash in on Zouma this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

The Frenchman has mostly been a pretty solid and reliable player at West Ham, and he also had promising moments at times during his spell at former club Chelsea, so one imagines there’ll be a lot of interest in him this summer.

Team Talk add that it could generally be a major clear-out at West Ham under new manager Lopetegui, so this surprise story might not be the last of this kind that we hear this summer.

It remains to be seen who might come in for Zouma this summer, and how much money West Ham might look for for the 29-year-old, but this certainly seems like a story to keep an eye on in the weeks ahead.

Lopetegui’s desire to change things won’t come as too much of a surprise, but at the same time he might want to avoid doing too much too fast in case it unsettles his squad and undoes some of the good work done by his predecessor.