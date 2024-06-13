Tottenham keen on smart £20m transfer to finally help them replace Harry Kane

Tottenham are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer as he looks like he could be heading back to the Premier League.

Abraham has had a mixed spell since leaving Chelsea for Roma a few years ago, starting brightly for the Italian giants before fading somewhat, and it now seems like his time in Serie A could be coming to an end.

That’s according to a report in the Telegraph, who name Spurs as one of his admirers, along with West Ham United and Aston Villa, with all three clubs thought to be in the market for strikers this summer.

Abraham had a successful loan spell at Villa in the past, so it could well be tempting for him to go back there in an attempt to revive his career, though he’d also certainly do a job for Tottenham as they finally look to bring in a new striker to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

Abraham transfer: Could the Roma misfit replace Kane at Tottenham?

While Abraham is not in the same league as Kane, who is up there with the very best players in the world and who has been really missed at THFC, there’s no question Abraham could give more of a goal threat to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham never signed a direct replacement for Kane last summer when the England international was sold to Bayern Munich, and it’s fair to say the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison didn’t really contribute enough up front over the course of the season.

Abraham is more of an out-and-out number 9, so could be that presence in the box that Spurs are missing, with the £20m asking price being reported by the Telegraph looking potentially very generous if he can stay fit and regain some confidence.