Liverpool have reportedly enquired about a potential transfer swoop for Stuttgart defender and captain Waldemar Anton, who has a bargain release clause of just €22.5million.

The Germany international, who can play centre-back or right-back, impressed in the Bundesliga last season to help Stuttgart finish second in the table and qualify for the Champions League.

It could now be that Anton’s fine performances will see him move to an even bigger club this summer, with Liverpool alongside the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in having asked about him, according to journalist Felix Arnold in the post on X (formerly Twitter) below…

Anton transfer: Liverpool surely need a defender like this

Anton certainly looks like he could be a useful signing for Liverpool, with the 27-year-old offering versatility and experience, while he’s also surely someone who’d be a useful leader in the squad, having worn the captain’s armband for Stuttgart.

It’s pretty quiet in terms of Liverpool transfer news at the moment, even though new manager Arne Slot will surely want to make changes to the squad he’s inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

LFC didn’t make the best ending to the season, despite earlier on winning the Carabao Cup final and chasing other major titles such as the Premier League and the Europa League.

There is clearly potential in this Liverpool squad, but bringing in one or two more experienced names like this could be useful to ensure they have what it takes to hang on in the biggest games when it matters most.

As well as that, Anton’s ability to fill in at both centre-back and right-back means Virgil van Dijk can perhaps get a bit more of a rest next season, while it also means Trent Alexander-Arnold can move into midfield from time to time, if Slot decides he wants to try the England international in a more advanced role and try a different style of right-back.