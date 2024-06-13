Aston Villa living dangerously by demanding £30m for international ace

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR) certainly seem to be causing issues for a number of clubs, with Aston Villa being one that will need to sell players this summer in order to meet the criteria.

Rumours continue to swirl in the media regarding various players, with CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noting on X, formerly Twitter, that Jhon Duran is just one player that could be on the move before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Having a settled side is certainly appearing to prove difficult for a number of English top-flight sides who have perhaps pushed the boat out in terms of spending a little too eagerly in the past.

For Unai Emery of course, the prospect of a Champions League campaign to contend with as well as the league season, means that the club need more players in, and of a decent standard, to both cover for injuries and help secure a pathway out of the group stages.

Aston Villa want £30m for Matty Cash

Eddie Howe and Newcastle will attest to just how difficult that can be, after last season’s foray into Europe not only ended in disappointment, but clearly affected them domestically.

With Financial Fair Play still in mind, demanding £30m from AC Milan for Matty Cash, per The Athletic (subscription required), would appear to be counter productive.

The outlet note the interest of the Italian giants but also allude to the fact that the Rossoneri won’t pay such a high price for the player.

It may well be that Cash is still considered a mainstay for the club and he does have three years left on his current deal, however, the issue with PSR can’t be ignored.

Even the sale of Duran and a potential move too for Douglas Luiz might not be enough to keep the wolf from the Villa Park door.