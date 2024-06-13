Aston Villa are a team that are clearly going places under Unai Emery, as their finish in the Champions League places last season would attest.

A huge season now awaits for the Midlands-based outfit as they look to continue to improve upon the last 18 months.

The Villa squad will need to be padded out further as the club look to go deep into another European competition, as well as remaining competitive domestically.

Aston Villa want Matias Soule

One player that CaughtOffside sources note the club have been looking at is Juventus’ excellent 21-year-old Argentinian, Matias Soule.

On loan at Frosinone last season, the youngster plundered an acceptable 11 goals and three assists from his 36 games per transfermarkt.

That has piqued the interest of a number of clubs around Europe, with West Ham United already having spoken to Juventus to determine the possibilities.

CaughtOffside sources indicate that the Hammers may well make an opening offer of €30m, but it’s thought that the Bianconeri want closer to €45m for a straight sale.

Italy’s ‘Old Lady’ are also willing to offer Soule in part exchange for Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, though it’s unclear whether the recent Europa League winners are ready to accept the 21-year-old as part of any deal.

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion are in the mix in terms of acquiring Soule, with the latter two and Villa expected to re-negotiate with Juventus in order to try to come to an accord.

Clearly, the player is very much in demand, and whilst Juve would appear to only be accepting bids of a certain level, any move would surely also come down to the player’s preference.

At this stage, however =, it isn’t known where Soule would prefer to play his football in the 2024/25 season.