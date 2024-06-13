Aston Villa’s young striker, Jhon Duran, is being linked with a summer move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The 20-year-old Colombian talent, who joined Villa last January, has caught the attention of the Blues despite his limited appearances this past season.

Duran made 23 Premier League appearances for Villa, with 20 of those coming as a substitute. Despite limited playing time, he managed to score five goals, showcasing his potential and making him an attractive prospect for other clubs.

However, despite his potential, reports suggest that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been displeased with Duran’s behaviour last season.

Tension with Unai Emery

Transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that Emery is not a fan of how the young striker conducts himself.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones said:

“Jhon Duran to Chelsea has been spoken about before. Again, I don’t think Unai Emery is a huge fan of Jhon Duran in terms of the way he conducts himself, so I can believe that Aston Villa are letting him go. Some are surprised that Chelsea believe Duran is a solution to their problems.”

Potential Chelsea move

Chelsea’s interest in Duran could see him make a move to Stamford Bridge, where he might be viewed as a solution to their attacking woes. The Blues are in search of young, promising talent to bolster their squad after a challenging season.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are expected to have a busy summer transfer window. After a stellar campaign that saw them finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League, Villa are looking to sign top-quality players to strengthen their squad further.

One name that has emerged on Villa’s radar is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. It is possible that the two clubs could negotiate a deal that might involve Duran moving to Chelsea, with Gallagher heading to Villa Park. This could provide a mutually beneficial solution, addressing the needs of both teams.