Bayern Munich now enquire about signing £50m Aston Villa man

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey this summer, according to reports.

The Bavarians are set for a major summer rebuild under new manager Vincent Kompany. The Belgian will be under pressure to deliver after Bayern slipped to third in the Bundesliga last season, enduring their first trophyless season since 2011/12.

And according to the Times (via TBR), Ramsey has been highlighted as a possible piece in that rebuild.

The report states that Bayern Munich have been tracking the 23-year-old who, according to an earlier report from The Athletic, could command a £50m fee.

Whether or not that would be enough to put Bayern off in their pursuit of Ramsey remains to be seen. After all, the Villa academy graduate endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign, scoring just one goal in 21 appearances across all competitions and missing large parts of the season due to various hamstring, foot and toe injuries.

As of yet, Ramsey remains uncapped for England at senior level, despite picking up 27 caps for the Three Lions across various youth levels.

Could Aston Villa keep Ramsey?

Aston Villa find themselves in a difficult situation this summer as they battle Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Midlands club are understood to be under pressure to sell players in the transfer market in order to remain PSR compliant and avoid the sorts of points deductions suffered by Everton and Nottingham Forest last season.

However, there is still a strong chance they can fend off Bayern’s interest in Ramsey.

For starters, it looks like fellow midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to leave the club. The Brazilian is understood to have agreed terms with Juventus in a move that will see Weston McKennie move the opposite way — alongside Samuel Iling Junior — removing the need to invest in a replacement.

Barcelona are also still trying to lure Luiz to Spain.

What’s more, TBR also reports that Chelsea are weighing up a move for Colombian striker Jhon Duran, who has failed to convince Unai Emery during his 49-game, eight-goal spell since joining from the Chicago Fire.

If Villa can land significant fees for Luiz and Duran, they stand a much higher chance of keeping Ramsey around.