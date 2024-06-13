Conor Gallagher addresses Chelsea future amid Spurs & Villa links

Conor Gallagher insists he’s only focused on helping England at the European Championships this summer amid growing speculation he could leave the club.

Despite being a key figure in the Blues’ midfield last season donning the captain’s armband on a number of occasions, Gallagher has been linked with moves to Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham this summer.

Chelsea are understood to be battling to remain compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules and are currently at risk of joining Everton and Nottingham Forest as the latest club to receive a points deduction.

However, the West Londoners have a number of homegrown players on their books who, if sold, would represent pure profit, including the likes of Levi Colwill, Armando Broja and, of course, Gallagher.

Gallagher staying focused on England duty

Gallagher has travelled to Germany as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and will battle the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kobbie Mainoo for a starting midfield berth.

England fans will hope Gallagher doesn’t become too distracted by the reports currently circulating regarding his future, especially given the Three Lions begin their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen this Sunday.

The 24-year-old was grilled about the transfer speculation at a press conference on Thursday but insisted he is only thinking about helping England at the Euros.

“I’m a Chelsea player right now and I’m just thinking about England and the tournament,” Gallagher told reporters (via BBC Sport).

“It’s not difficult. I’m away with England and I couldn’t be happier with the position I’m in.

“I’ve just been focusing on England. This is the most important thing right now for me and the country.

“I’m hoping I can help the team more on the pitch in this tournament.”