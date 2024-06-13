Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt as a potential transfer target as they look for signings in defence this summer.

De Ligt has not been at his best for much of his time at Bayern, and it now looks like he could be available for the right price this summer due to the fact that his club are on the market for Jonathan Tah and are also set to sign another defensive player in the form of Hiroki Ito further bolster that position.

See below for details from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says United continue to show an interest in De Ligt, with Erik ten Hag, his former manager at Ajax, still a big fan of the player…

??? Understand Manchester United is closely monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt! Erik ten Hag is still a big fan of de Ligt, and #MUFC is looking for a new center-back. De Ligt is allowed to leave FC Bayern for a suitable offer. Also, because Ito will sign today… pic.twitter.com/RGEXcBYEws — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 13, 2024

It remains to be seen if United will definitely get this deal done, but it perhaps makes sense that he’s at least under consideration as one of the potential options to improve their back line ahead of next season, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while a replacement for Raphael Varane is also needed after his exit on a free transfer.

De Ligt transfer: Will Man United move for Bayern defender or pursue alternatives?

De Ligt was once considered an elite young talent in his Ajax days, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to his potential, so would he really be the best option for the Red Devils this summer?

Ten Hag knows the Netherlands international well, so that could be an advantage, but CaughtOffside have previously been told that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite remains a priority for MUFC.

Branthwaite is younger and also Premier League proven, so that could be a good choice, though one major issue is that he’ll surely be more expensive, whereas Bayern seem open to doing a deal for De Ligt, which would likely mean there’s an opportunity for United to negotiate a more financially realistic deal.