Newcastle winger spotted wearing West Ham shirt as departure confirmed

Amadou Diallo will be looking for a new club this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

The winger has been part of the Newcastle set-up since October 2022, joining from West Ham United have already netted five goals in 19 caps for England across various youth levels.

However, despite his promise, Diallo failed to make any breakthroughs at St. James’ Park, with his only senior appearance for the Magpies coming from the bench in the dying moments of their 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea in November 2023.

Now 21 years old, it’s time for Diallo to find a new home where he can showcase his talent and play regularly at the senior level.

Diallo has already confirmed he won’t be signing a new deal with Newcastle in a social media post at the end of May.

“My time at NUFC has come to an end,” Diallo wrote on Instagram. “Firstly, I would like to thank the club for giving me the great opportunity of playing for them. I would also like to give a massive thank you to the fans for their support as I really enjoyed representing the club.”

Has Diallo sent a message to his old club?

According to the Shields Gazette, Diallo is currently ‘exploring his options’ and is even weighing up a move abroad this summer.

But has the youngster sent a message to his former club that he would like to return?

Diallo recently shared images of himself training at the Newham Powerleague in Barking, east London.

The images show him wearing Newcastle shorts, but also the West Ham jersey of his former academy teammate Divin Mubama — who made 12 senior appearances for the Hammers in 2023/24.

A path back to the London Stadium this summer is, admittedly, incredibly unlikely.