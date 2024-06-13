Liverpool recently made contact with the agents of Atalanta midfielder Ederson though talks over a potential transfer have not progressed since then, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Ederson is not currently in talks over a move, while Liverpool have not made any bids for the Brazilian, so things haven’t progressed since that initial contact.

There may be some interest from the Reds, but it’s nothing particularly concrete at the moment, judging from Romano’s latest information on the situation.

One key detail could also be at Atalanta’s end, with the Serie A giants not keen to let the 24-year-old leave in the same transfer window as another star midfield player Teun Koopmeiners.

This could be an issue for Liverpool, as Koopmeiners is another top player who’s sure to attract interest, so it may be that the Dutchman will be snapped up soon and that will hurt LFC’s hopes of following up on their initial Ederson approach.

Ederson transfer: Liverpool contacted the player’s agent recently, says Romano

“Ederson – The Atalanta midfielder has responded to the links with Liverpool, but what’s the situation? Liverpool made contact with his agents weeks ago but never started any negotiation, they didn’t send a bid so far, there are no talks ongoing at this stage,” Romano said.

“We have to see if they will include Ederson in their shortlist or not, it’s really early for this and there are no meaningful changes to the situation so far. Atalanta, meanwhile, don’t want to lose both Ederson and Koopmeiners.”

It remains to be seen if Ederson is really the kind of player Liverpool will prioritise this summer anyway, with the Merseyside giants already making sweeping changes in midfield last year when they signed four new players in that position – Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.