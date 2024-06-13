Emre Can replaces Bayern Munich star in Euro 2024 squad just days before opening match

Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can has replaced Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

Pavlovic enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign with Bayern in 2023/24, making 25 appearances across all competitions, notching two goals and two assists.

The 20-year-old only made his senior national team debut in June but was picked among Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for the tournament on home soil this summer, with just one senior cap under his belt.

However, Pavlovic missed Friday’s 2-1 friendly win over Greece and has now been forced to withdraw from the Germany squad after coming down with tonsillitis.

Dortmund skipper Can — who made 37 appearances for Die Schwarzgelben across all competitions in 2023/24, helping them reach the Champions League final — has replaced Pavlovic in the squad and heads to the tournament with 43 senior appearances for Die Mannschaft to his name so far.

“We want another six in the squad and have therefore decided to re-nominate Emre Can,” Nagelsmann said (via BBC Sport).

“We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games, who knows how to deal with the pressure.”

Can’s call-up means Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka still misses out on the tournament, despite notching 14 goals and 11 assists in 57 appearances for Germany to date.

