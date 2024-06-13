Former Chelsea ace could be set for stunning return to West London

Given the way in which Chelsea do business these days, it stands to reason that the West Londoners will be linked with a large number of players available for transfer.

Some rumours will prove to be accurate, others completely wide of the mark, though what seems to be ostensibly true is that the Blues are casting their net far and wide to ensure that the players they bring to the club are best in class for their position.

Nowadays, when owner, Todd Boehly, wants to land a new signing, he’ll ride roughshod over anyone else to get his man.

Being able to tie them down to long contracts allows for a little bit of creative accounting at the club, and potentially goes some way to explaining how the club have been able to afford the vast number of new signings over the past couple of seasons – a fire sale last summer notwithstanding.

Chelsea could sign old boy Dominic Solanke

One player that has long been linked with the club is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, however, it now appears that Chelsea have cooled their interest thanks to the Partnopei’s insistence in not budging on a £100m+ asking price as well as the player’s dip in form.

Instead, according to HITC, the Blues might well consider a bid for one of their old boys, Dominic Solanke.

With 21 goals and three assists to his name for Bournemouth last season per WhoScored, the 26-year-old enjoyed the second most prolific season of his career to date.

The outlet also detail a clause in the player’s contract which would allow him to join one of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six,’ meaning that Chelsea, if they were minded to move for the player, might be able to land him for what could be considered a bargain fee in today’s market.