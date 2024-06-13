Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has interest from both Aston Villa and Tottenham but is happy at Stamford Bridge and now focusing only on Euro 2024 with England, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old was a key player for Chelsea last season and is surely someone worth keeping around at Stamford Bridge, though one issue for the Blues is their need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules and perhaps take this opportunity to make pure profit from the sale of a homegrown player.

Gallagher also has just one year left on his Chelsea contract, so it might be a good time for the club to cash in on him if there’s interest, or else they’ll run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time if no new deal can be agreed in that time.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained the latest on Gallagher’s future amid interest from both Villa and Spurs, with things perhaps unlikely to advance very far any time soon due to the England international’s focus on the upcoming Euros tournament.

Gallagher transfer: Romano on Chelsea midfielder’s future amid Villa and Spurs interest

“There is movement around the Duran situation, but Chelsea are talking to Villa, and talking on the player side – direct conversations are taking place and Duran wants the move to Chelsea,” Romano said.

“So now it’s on Chelsea to decide when and how to close this deal, with Duran the favourite for the striker position at Stamford Bridge.

“Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, only wants to focus on the Euros, so at the moment it’s quiet with Aston Villa.

“They are still interested in the player, as well as Tottenham, but at the moment nothing is advancing as Gallagher wants to focus on England and he’s not desperate to leave Chelsea. It would have to be the right opportunity, but he’s still really happy at the club.”