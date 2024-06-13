Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential €40million transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer as they look for an experienced partner for wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo in that area of their squad.

Goretzka looks set to be available this summer and Man Utd are said to value him at around €40m as they look for a replacement for Casemiro in the middle of the park, according to Football Transfers.

The Germany international has had a fine career at Bayern, but it might now make sense for him to look for a new challenge, and it would certainly be intriguing to see him in the Premier League before his career comes to an end.

Goretzka transfer: Is Bayern star the midfielder Man United need?

One imagines we’ll see a long list of top midfielders linked with United this summer, but Goretzka certainly seems like an exciting opportunity.

Some fans will question if MUFC should go for a player who’ll turn 30 next season, after seeing how quickly Casemiro’s level dropped off after a strong first season at Old Trafford was followed by an absolutely dismal second campaign.

Goretzka might end up faring better, of course, but it is a risk with players at that stage of their career, even if there would be understandable temptation to give Mainoo an experienced head to play alongside him and help him develop his game in the next few years.

The Red Devils might perhaps do better to consider their options and see if they can make a signing more in the 25-27 age bracket, so that they are more at their peak years, rather than just seeing them end.

If Goretzka is available this summer, one imagines there’ll surely be other clubs looking at him in the near future, with €40m potentially a great price to pay for a player of his calibre.