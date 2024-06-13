Chelsea transfer target signs new contract with current club

Chelsea may reportedly have had a recent interest in the potential transfer of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, but he’s now staying at Villarreal, having signed a new contract.

See the post on X below as Fabrizio Romano shares the confirmation of Jorgensen putting pen to paper on a new deal, with the player posing in a shirt with 2029 on the back.

?? Filip Jørgensen has signed new deal at Villarreal until June 2029, all completed with 22 year old goalkeeper. Despite recent links, he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/PwtjAjZlFn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2024

This surely puts an end to speculation over Jorgensen’s future, despite a recent report from Relevo stating that Chelsea had asked about the 22-year-old’s situation.

Chelsea could perhaps have done with making a change in goal this summer after unconvincing form from both Robert Sanchez and Djorde Petrovic last season, and Jorgensen looks like a fine talent who could shine for a top Premier League club.

Still, CFC may have to be happy to stick with the options they already have, or else look for alternatives in the goalkeeper market.

Will Chelsea still target a new goalkeeper signing?

Romano recently suggested that Chelsea would no longer be prioritising a signing in goal this summer, with new manager Enzo Maresca said to be happy with Sanchez.

See below for details in Romano’s post on X…

?? Understand Chelsea new coach Maresca told the board that he really likes Robert Sánchez. Maresca, looking forward to working with Spanish GK next season as he believes Robert is ready for next phase of his career. Chelsea expect Sánchez to stay at the club this summer. pic.twitter.com/0SsyYsHDqu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

We’re not sure all Chelsea fans will agree with this, but it seems Maresca has communicated clearly that he likes the Spanish shot-stopper, who only joined from Brighton a year ago anyway.

It perhaps seems a bit soon to be giving up on Sanchez, so Chelsea might do well to show faith in hi and focus instead on other areas that also clearly need strengthening, such as the attack.

Romano also covered that in his Daily Briefing column earlier today, reporting on the Blues advancing on a possible deal to bring in Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, a winger could also be on the agenda as Chelsea are alongside the likes of Arsenal in monitoring Nico Williams, CaughtOffside understands.