Jurgen Klopp could soon land Leeds United job via Red Bull

Jurgen Klopp may be in line for an immediate return to football as Red Bull Group’s head of global soccer, according to reports.

Klopp brought the curtain down on nine years in charge of Liverpool this summer, leaving Anfield with Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles under his belt.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp said in a statement announcing his impending departure back in January (via the Standard). “I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Despite Klopp admitting to fatigue, a report from Salzburger Nachrichten (via Anfield Watch) has stated there have been discussions within the Red Bull camp about appointing the German as their head of global soccer.

If Klopp were to take the position — once held by fellow ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier — it would see him closely working with the clubs Red Bull own across the globe, including in Germany, Austria, Brazil and the United States. Most recently, the energy drink titan acquired an ownership stake in Leeds United.

Klopp and Red Bull hit back at reports

It’s understood Red Bull want Klopp to create cohesion between their major clubs (RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, RB Bragantino, New York Red Bulls and, now Leeds) and help attract new players to the system.

However, the report also states that sources close to Red Bull and Klopp himself have denied any possible move.

“This is complete nonsense,” a representative of Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Salzburger Nachrichten.

Further rubbishing the reports, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, told Sky Sports Germany: “Total nonsense. There’s nothing to it.”