Newcastle United have reportedly agreed terms on a contract worth £100,000 a week for Lloyd Kelly as his move on a free transfer from Bournemouth draws nearer.

The talented full-back had come to the end of his contract with the Cherries, making him a free agent this summer, and it now looks like St James’ Park will be his next destination.

Liverpool, Tottenham and clubs from abroad such as AC Milan were also known to have been keen on Kelly, but he has instead chosen a big-money contract offer from Newcastle.

The £100k a week deal with the Magpies sees Kelly triple his previous wages, according to a report from Football Insider, so it’s certainly a lucrative move for the player at this important stage of his career.

Kelly looks like he should improve this Newcastle side, with signings clearly needed after a bit of a dip in form last season as they failed to get back into the top four, or progress from their Champions League group.

It will be interesting to see who else Newcastle can bring in, while there will also surely be pressure on the club to hold on to in-demand star players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.