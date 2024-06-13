Leeds working on clinching double deal from Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United are reportedly working on clinching a smart double transfer raid on Tottenham this summer as they prepare to rebuild for another promotion push next season.

Daniel Farke’s side suffered disappointment at the end of a mostly very promising season in the Championship, missing out on an automatic promotion place and having to settle for the play-offs, which then led to a defeat against Southampton in the final.

Leeds are now supposedly keen to try their luck with two signings from Spurs as they target both Oliver Skipp and Joe Rodon – two players who seem likely to be available.

Reports suggest Tottenham are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, meaning Skipp might move on, and it looks like Leeds are one of the teams ready to pounce.

Rodon, meanwhile, has been out of favour at Spurs for some time and could be an ideal signing for a club in the Championship with ambitions of breaking back into the top flight.

Skipp has previously played under Farke, so that could be useful for LUFC, though neither deal is done yet.