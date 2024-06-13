Leicester City hoping to appoint new manager by next week; three candidates shortlisted

Leicester City are actively seeking a replacement for Enzo Maresca, who left the club to take the managerial position at Chelsea.

Maresca had an impressive stint with the Foxes, leading them back to the Premier League with a successful season in the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester City have narrowed their shortlist to three potential candidates: Graham Potter, Carlos Corberan, and Steve Cooper. The club is hopeful of appointing their new manager next week.

Leicester City’s Top Choice: Graham Potter

Graham Potter, the former Brighton and Chelsea manager, is Leicester’s top choice. Despite turning down several offers since his dismissal from Chelsea, the club is hopeful they can convince him.

He played a pivotal role at Brighton, laying the groundwork that allowed Roberto De Zerbi to achieve significant success with the club.

Potter’s tenure at Chelsea was cut short by Todd Boehly, preventing him from implementing his long-term vision.

Leicester City could provide the ideal opportunity for Potter to make a strong comeback in management.

Alternative Options: Carlos Corberan and Steve Cooper

If Leicester fail to secure Potter, their next choice is West Brom manager Carlos Corberan. Corberan enjoyed a commendable season, guiding West Brom to the play-offs.

Steve Cooper is also in the running, known for his work at Nottingham Forest. Cooper has a reputation for developing young talent and achieving promotion, making him a suitable candidate for Leicester’s ambitions.

Leicester City’s search for a new manager is crucial for their upcoming Premier League campaign. The club aims to build on Maresca’s success and establish a strong presence in the top tier.

The decision is expected to be made soon, with the club hopeful of securing their new manager next week.