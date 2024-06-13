Liverpool breathe a sigh of relief as important player turns down Al Nassr

The rise of the Saudi Pro League can’t be ignored, and Liverpool can breathe a sigh of relief that one of their players has turned down a move to Al Nassr.

There definitely appears to be a school of thought that any player moving to the Emirate is doing so only for the money, as the standard of the league when compared to Europe or elsewhere is so much poorer.

Indeed, TeamForm note that it’s only the 66th best league in the world, meaning that Israel’s Ligat ha’Al and the Georgian Erovnuli Liga are just two minor leagues that are considered as better to play in.

That hasn’t stopped the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic and others moving there, and even two former Liverpool stars in Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane now ply their trade in the Saudi Pro League.

It’s long been contended that Mo Salah would be seen as the ultimate signing for the league, but as of this moment, the Egyptian King is planting his feet firmly at Anfield.

Liverpool keeper Alisson not interested in Saudi switch

As is goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.

According to a report by Football Insider, the custodian has been the subject of a massive offer from Al Nassr, but the Brazilian has no interest in leaving Anfield and teaming up with former colleague, Mane, amongst others.

That will surely see the powers that be breathe a huge sigh of relief, as the keeper has been one of the most important players for the club over the past few seasons.

Given their apparent riches, the rebuttal isn’t likely to stop the Saudi Pro League from a continuous bombardment in the transfer market, and when presented with such unbelievable riches – Mane earns a ridiculous £661,000 per week according to Capology – it’s likely to become more and more difficult for players to turn down.