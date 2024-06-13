Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Real Madrid star’s transfer links with Arsenal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has been surprisingly linked with Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window, but it seems Fabrizio Romano is unconvinced by the stories.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Lunin has a contract offer on the table from Real Madrid, so it’s up to him now to decide on whether or not he wants to stay at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are focusing on making David Raya’s loan move from Brentford permanent, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see Lunin linked with the Gunners as there isn’t an obvious need for him at all.

Aaron Ramsdale has been Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper in recent times and it surely makes sense for him to move on, but Lunin wouldn’t exactly be an obvious candidate to replace him as he’ll also surely not be happy to continue as a second choice ‘keeper.

Lunin transfer: Romano plays down Arsenal links

“Andriy Lunin – Some surprise reports have linked the Real Madrid goalkeeper with Arsenal, but Arsenal are only focused on David Raya staying on a permanent deal, I’m not aware of this Lunin to Arsenal story to be honest,” Romano said.

He added: “Real Madrid still consider their new contract proposal to the player valid, and so it’s up to Lunin now to decide.”

Lunin did well when he covered for Thibaut Courtois last season, but it seems he now faces a fight to get back into the team with the Belgian shot-stopper returning from his lengthy injury lay-off towards the end of last season.

Arsenal, however, will surely be happy with how Raya played when he eventually established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first choice over Ramsdale in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spanish shot-stopper impressed as he grew into the number one role at the Emirates Stadium, and although Lunin is a fine player, he probably wouldn’t represent enough of an upgrade to justify this move.