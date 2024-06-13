Manchester City plotting summer swoop for 31-goal striker

Manchester City are targeting promising Wolfsburg youngster Dzenan Pejcinovic this summer, according to reports.

The 19-year-old striker enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign at youth level for Die Wölfe, scoring 31 goals in just 21 appearances across all competitions for the U19s.

Pejcinovic has already made five senior appearances for Wolfsburg but is yet to score, while he suffered a broken metatarsal late in the season.

However, that doesn’t seem to have done anything to dampen Man City’s interest in Pejcinovic, who has 38 goals in 38 caps to his name for Germany across various youth levels, while he’s also eligible for Montenegro.

Man City to move for Pejcinovic?

According to a report from German outlet Kicker, Manchester City are looking to move on Pejcinovic this summer.

However, the teenager is under contract with the northern German side until 2027, meaning it’s unlikely the Premier League champions will be able to secure his signature on the cheap.

Given his form at youth level, it’s also become clear that Pejcinovic is ready to make the step up to senior football on a regular basis.

Moving to a Manchester City side with the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez within their ranks would certainly damage those prospects in the short term, with Pejcinovic — once of FC Augsburg — likely to require a loan to continue his development.