Massive twist in the race for £50m-rated Chelsea man

There’s never a dull moment at Chelsea it seems, particularly when it comes to the summer transfer window.

Blues owner, Todd Boehly, has made a name for himself over the past couple of summers with a series of sensational deals, not least the British record captures of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

It seems that no player is off limits for the West Londoners, albeit the way of working under the American hasn’t been conducive to success on the pitch.

He hasn’t seemed to grasp the simple fact that his first-team manager needs a settled squad that dovetail nicely together in order to move forward.

It’s clearly most unhelpful when the owner has a ‘kid in a sweetshop’ attitude, hoovering up whomsoever he wishes and then expecting everything to fall into place.

Chelsea could keep Conor Gallagher

Not to mention the vast number of outgoings that have needed to occur to make that happen.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino have all fallen by the wayside under Boehly’s watch, and the football world is waiting to see how Enzo Maresca fares in 2024/25.

It’s long been felt that Conor Gallagher, captain for long periods under Pochettino, would be sold this summer despite an apparent preference by the player to stay at Chelsea, but now The Guardian (subscription required) are reporting that there’s a possibility the club will offer him a new deal.

A potential switch to Aston Villa or Tottenham, who remain interested in Gallagher according to the outlet, hasn’t been ruled out, but the fact that the Blues are even considering keeping him on is a massive twist in the story.

Maresca will surely find that this haphazard way of doing things becomes the norm for him during his tenure at Stamford Bridge, and the Italian won’t know who he can call upon in the first Premier League fixture of the new season right up until the transfer window closes.