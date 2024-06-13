Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is worried about a lack of “tournament know how” in the England squad and believes a big mistake has been made by leaving two stars at home.

Gareth Southgate’s squad are currently in Germany preparing for their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday, before games against Denmark and Slovenia round out the group stage.

The Three Lions boast one of the best squads in the tournament, and will be among the favourites as they look to go one better having lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy.

Scholes believes England have made big mistake

Southgate has picked the final 26 man squad on form with the likes of Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo and Eberechi Eze rewarded for brilliant seasons.

It meant there were some big casualties with Jack Grealish missing out, whilst Marcus Rashford didn’t even make the provisional 33 man squad.

With a lot of players in the squad only getting their first taste of international football in the last 6-12 months there is a lack of tournament experience in the ranks, which Scholes believes could be an issue.

“Trying to make my mind up about this England squad, love him or hate will miss the experience of [Harry] Maguire defensively,” the midfielder said on his Instagram story.

‘LB [left-back] a big problem, major lack of experience in mf [midfield] but [Declan] Rice is good enough to bring all together.

“Worried about forward line, obvs love [Phil] Foden/[Harry] Kane/[Bukayo] Saka, honestly think not having the major tournament know how of Rashford and Grealish as back up (been there and done it) is a big mistake!!”

Scholes has a point, and whilst the squad is full of talent and exciting young players, it’s that know how which gets teams through the big moments in tournaments.

If England lift the trophy in Germany it will end a 58-year wait for silverware stretching all the way back to the World Cup in 1966.