Arsenal are reportedly still in a strong position for the potential transfer of Benjamin Sesko in the future due to building a good relationship with the RB Leipzig striker’s camp.

The Slovenia international was seen as an opportunity for the Gunners this summer, though he ended up signing a new contract at Leipzig , even if a future move to the Emirates Stadium can’t be ruled out, according to The Athletic.

It sounds like there could be some hope for Arsenal to sign Sesko next summer instead, especially as The Athletic’s report also notes that a new striker might not necessarily be a top priority now anyway.

Although the report mentions possible alternatives like Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, it’s not seen as inevitable that the north London giants will pursue other alternative options up front, and instead prioritise other areas of their squad.

Sesko transfer: Can Arsenal sign the Leipzig striker next year?

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed that Sesko is now unavailable, and one imagines a deal next year could also be complicated if he continues to shine and improve in the Bundesliga.

The talented 21-year-old would have been relatively cheap this summer but The Athletic note that he no longer has a release clause in his new deal, so that will surely only strengthen Leipzig’s position next summer and give them the chance to demand a sky-high asking price.

It also means that, for the time being, Arsenal may be relying on Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their main options up front for another season, which perhaps doesn’t seem ideal.

Jesus has been injury prone and mostly unimpressive in recent times, while Havertz ended last season strongly but is arguably not really a striker, so it remains to be seen if AFC should risk going into another campaign without making some changes in that department.