West Ham make move to sign 4x Premier League winner

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this summer as he looks to be made available.

Sterling has not been at his best since joining Chelsea from Manchester City almost two years ago, but at the same time some Blues fans might be concerned about losing an experienced figure like the England international when their squad is so otherwise full of young players.

According to latest reports, West Ham are set to make their move for Sterling, who has previously rejected interest from the Saudi Pro League as he wants to stay in London.

The Hammers could now give the former Man City man the chance to do that, so this looks like being the kind of move that could suit all parties well.

The report from TBR Football adds that Crystal Palace have shown an interest in Sterling, whose name has come up as CFC pursue Michael Olise.

Chelsea pursuing wingers like Olise, and also Nico Williams, surely means Sterling could make way for the right offer, so this looks like a story to keep a close eye on.