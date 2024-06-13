West Ham make move to sign 4x Premier League winner

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this summer as he looks to be made available.

Sterling has not been at his best since joining Chelsea from Manchester City almost two years ago, but at the same time some Blues fans might be concerned about losing an experienced figure like the England international when their squad is so otherwise full of young players.

According to latest reports, West Ham are set to make their move for Sterling, who has previously rejected interest from the Saudi Pro League as he wants to stay in London.

The Hammers could now give the former Man City man the chance to do that, so this looks like being the kind of move that could suit all parties well.

More Stories / Latest News
Floodlight issue could force Crystal Palace into a legal battle with locals
West Ham one of three English clubs that didn’t stand a chance of signing Spanish international
Man United monitoring Bundesliga star as transfer looks realistic, Ten Hag is “a big fan”

The report from TBR Football adds that Crystal Palace have shown an interest in Sterling, whose name has come up as CFC pursue Michael Olise.

Chelsea pursuing wingers like Olise, and also Nico Williams, surely means Sterling could make way for the right offer, so this looks like a story to keep a close eye on.

More Stories Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.