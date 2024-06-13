Six Portuguese players have graced the red of Liverpool during the Premier League era.

Abel Xavier was the first, followed by Raul Meireles, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Rafael Camacho, Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho.

According to a report by Correio da Manha, Liverpool are now very keen to add Benfica midfielder Joao Neves to that list.

Neves is already a first-team regular for Benfica, despite being just 19 years old.

He featured in 55 games for the Lisbon club last season and has also been capped seven times by his country at international level.

Neves will play for Portugal at Euro 2024 this summer. But where he will be playing his club football next season is less certain.

Correio da Manha claim that Liverpool have identified Neves as a priority transfer target ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Benfica are unlikely to sell him cheap.

Indeed, the report suggests that Benfica will try to play hardball in any transfer negotiations by demanding a fee of €120 million, which is said to be the value set by a release clause in the player’s contract.

Were Liverpool to agree to pay €120m for Neves then he would become the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

That title currently belongs to Darwin Nunez, who also came from Benfica.

Nunez moved to Anfield in June 2022 when it was reported by BBC Sport that Liverpool had paid an initial fee of €75m, rising to a potential €100m with add-ons.

Neves recently received praise from Liverpool and Portugal star Jota.

When asked during a TikTok video for Goal to name a young player fans should watch out for at Euro 2024, Jota named Neves without hesitation.

Explaining his choice, Jota said: “He has the quality and the mindset to go really far.”