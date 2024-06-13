Tottenham willing to break the bank to sign Premier League star

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up to potentially break their club transfer record this summer with a determined pursuit of Newcastle United’s star striker, Alexander Isak.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Spurs are eyeing Isak as their marquee signing for the upcoming season, willing to allocate a significant portion of their transfer budget to secure his services.

The report indicates that Tottenham are preparing to submit a substantial offer for the Swedish centre-forward, surpassing their current transfer record of £63 million.

Isak has emerged as a standout performer since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022, impressively netting 35 goals in 67 appearances for the Magpies.

Last season, Isak showcased his goal-scoring prowess by finishing third in the league’s top scorers chart, trailing only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer.

His ability to find the back of the net consistently has made him a prime target for Spurs as they seek to bolster their attack.

Financial considerations and Newcastle’s stance

Tottenham’s pursuit of Isak is contingent on Newcastle’s willingness to sell him.

The club needs to raise substantial funds through sales before 30th June. However, it remains uncertain whether Newcastle would entertain offers for their prized asset.

The Magpies value Isak highly and are reportedly reluctant to part ways with him, even considering potential points deductions rather than allowing key players to depart.

Should circumstances align and Tottenham succeed in convincing Newcastle to part with Isak, it would represent a significant coup for the North London club.

His addition would not only bolster their attacking options but also serve as a statement signing.