Transfer expert details West Ham’s concrete interest in incredible Argentine talent

If West Ham are going to improve on what they did under David Moyes and potentially get into the Champions League under Julen Lopetegui, then it’s clear that they need to upgrade certain areas of their squad.

Technical director, Tim Steidten, appears to have been working overtime in the South American market to get high quality exponents for a reasonable price, whilst also being across any other deals which make financial sense.

Given Lopetegui’s pedigree – Real Madrid and the Spanish national team to name just two managerial posts he’s held – it’s no wonder that Hammers fans might be getting excited by the prospect of having him in charge.

West Ham eyeing Matias Soule

However, there’s always been a feeling with West Ham that the club take two steps forward and one back.

The Champions League is what they aspire to, but their operation is often of a lower calibre. One only has to see how many times they’ve lowballed clubs with transfer offers when trying to secure players to indicate where their priorities lay.

Perhaps all that is about to change, and certainly a rumoured move for Argentinian starlet, Matias Soule, would help propel them forward.

??? Understand West Ham are among clubs showing concrete interest in Matias Soulé. Argentine winger could leave Juventus an case of important proposal this summer, all options are still open. West Ham have been monitoring Soulé progress in Serie A this year. pic.twitter.com/p3prY1SDSw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has detailed that the East Londoners have a concrete interest in a player who plundered 11 goals and provided three assists for Juventus last season, per WhoScored.

At just 21 years of age, there’s plenty more to come from him, and if Steidten can negotiate a reasonable deal for the player, it would surely prove to be a real coup for the club.

There’s no indication on sale price as yet, albeit Romano notes that Soule could move on if an important proposal is received.