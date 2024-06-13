Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to sign 25-year-old he worked with at Arsenal

There can be no doubt whatsoever that Arsenal’s loss is very much Aston Villa’s gain, given how well Unai Emery has got the latter playing over the past year or so.

The Villains tailed off slightly towards the back end of the 2023/24 campaign and ultimately couldn’t get over the line in the Europa Conference League, but a Champions League berth was a more than acceptable prize for their excellence in the Premier League.

Depending on how the Midlands-based outfit fare in the draw for the premier European tournament next season, getting out of their group would earn them evident riches and surely provide a positive playing and match-going experience.

Newcastle under the lights against Paris Saint-Germain last season showcased an incredible atmosphere by way of example.

In order not to follow the Magpies lead and sink without trace, as well as finding their European exertions taking their toll on domestic matters, the players that are bought and sold this summer by president of football operations, Monchi, need to be spot on.

Unai Emery wants Matteo Guendouzi

According to Football Insider, one of those being targeted is French bad boy, Matteo Guendouzi.

The 25-year-old has been on loan from Marseille to Lazio, and as the outlet note, he was bought by Emery when the manager was at Arsenal.

It’s clear he sees something in the combative midfielder that he likes, and to that end, it’s believed that talks are already taking place to bring him to Villa Park.

A player with a notoriously short fuse, he’ll certainly bring some physicality and bite to the middle of the park, and perhaps that’s what the manager is looking for as the Villains go up against Europe’s best.

Though a deal seems to be a long way from being done at this moment, if both parties are willing, there’s every chance something could happen once the window opens.