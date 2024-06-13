Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been the subject of an enquiry by MLS giants Inter Miami and several other clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert explained that there’s nothing particularly advanced for Varane to join Inter Miami, with the club just contacting the former France international’s representatives to ask for information on his situation this summer.

It seems nothing else is happening for now, so it might still be some time before we learn what Varane decides to do his next move after quitting Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

Varane will surely be a tempting option for a number of top clubs around the world, and it will be interesting if the 31-year-old decides to stay in Europe for a bit longer or not.

Varane transfer: Will he link up with Messi and co. at Inter Miami?

Inter Miami have some big names on their books at the moment, with Lionel Messi joined by fellow Barcelona legends Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets at David Beckham’s club.

Adding Varane would be another major statement by Inter Miami, but it seems it’s not quite happening yet, according to Romano.

“Raphael Varane – A free agent this summer after leaving Manchester United, Inter Miami are one of several clubs who have called Raphael Varane’s agents to ask for information about Varane and his situation,” Romano said.

“At the moment, that’s it – nothing more concrete or advanced than this, from what I heard.”

While Varane may still have plenty to offer, it was probably the right time for him to leave United as they could do with a major revamp of their struggling squad this summer, with younger players surely needed in defence and in most other areas of the team.